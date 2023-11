Laura Burch from the Neosho Bright Futures joined Bubba today in the studio today! Laura is the Coordinator, and helping the children of the Neosho community is of most importance to her! Laura lets us all know just a few examples of how they help children, but the most important is the effort they make to get all the children fed and ready for learning! To learn more or how you could get involved, check out their website https://www.neoshosd.org/brightfuturesneosho.