Josh Novak with the Neosho Art Council was here this morning and he introduced us to what the Neosho Art Council is all about and the awesome Artcon that they’re hosting! On February 6th from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at Neosho Jr. High will Artcon! With a $5 admission, you get to spend the day all kinds of artists, actors, illustrators, authors, cosplayers and much more! Also, there will be a cosplay contest and a Smash Bro’s Tournament each with different groups by age-level. You can buy your tickets or register for the contests here https://www.neoshoarts.net/artcon-2024.html and we hope to see you there!