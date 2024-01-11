Addie Jarrett is the Executive Director over at the Neighborhood Life House on Wall Ave in Joplin, and she stopped in this morning to tell us all about it! The mission of Neighborhood Life House is to build a stronger community through empowerment and with the help of God. Neighborhood Life House offers various after-school programs for all different age levels like Upstream, Kids Club, Gymnastics Class, Daughters of the King, as well as a Music and Voice Class! You can volunteer, donate, or just check them out at their website https://neighborhoodlifehouse.org/!