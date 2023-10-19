Don’t expect us to say “Sit down. You’re rockin’ the boat!”, cuz we want to hear all about MSSU’s production of “Guys and Dolls”! Natasha O’Brien-Davies tells us all about the upcoming performance being held at the newly renovated, Taylor Auditorium! This being the first performance in the auditorium in four long years, a special guest from our very own GMFS crew, Austin Prince is sure to belt the bucks right outta your wallet to gamble it all away! Don’t miss your chance to see this classic in the new Taylor Auditorium tonight at 7:30 tonight! Find out more right here!