GMFS: Mr. JHS Pageant

- This has been a tough year for all regarding COVID-19 and how it’s affected our highschoolers, and most importantly robbed the Senior Class of so many school functions and traditions.
- The 2021 JHS Project Graduation Committee needs “Your” (the viewers) help
- We have had to forego the traditional lock-in due to low funds and are having a BBQ for the Seniors instead, on May 8th from 7pm-10pm.
- If you would like to help, we are needing: donations of food, (hamburgers and hot dogs with buns) condiments, plates, napkins and plastic ware.
And/Or- any local restaurants willing to donate food, we will gladly accept that as well.
- We also have the need for monetary donations to assist in purchasing items for giveaways on the evening of May 8th.
*We are utilizing the company “Chip-In” for this purpose.
- You can go to this link:
https://buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=106343
For questions, you can go to our FB Page: Official JHS Project Graduation 2021, or email: jhsprojectgrad21@gmail.com