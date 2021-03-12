GMFS: Mr. JHS Pageant

Pizza QuesadillasIngredients1 cup meatless spaghetti sauce2 teaspoons butter, softened4 flour tortillas (10 inches)1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese8 thin slices hard salami12 slices pepperoni

DirectionsIn a small saucepan, cook spaghetti sauce over medium-low heat for 3-4 minutes or until heated through.Meanwhile, spread butter over one side of each tortilla. Sprinkle unbuttered sides of two tortillas with mozzarella cheese; top with salami and pepperoni. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and oregano. Top with remaining tortillas, buttered side up.Cook on a griddle over medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cheese is melted. Cut into wedges; serve with warmed spaghetti sauce.