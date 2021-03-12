GMFS: Mr. JHS Pageant

  1. This has been a tough year for all regarding COVID-19 and how it’s affected our highschoolers, and most importantly robbed the Senior Class of so many school functions and traditions.
  2. The 2021 JHS Project Graduation Committee needs “Your” (the viewers) help
  3. We have had to forego the traditional lock-in due to low funds and are having a BBQ for the Seniors instead, on May 8th from 7pm-10pm.
  4. If you would like to help, we are needing: donations of food, (hamburgers and hot dogs with buns) condiments, plates, napkins and plastic ware.
    And/Or- any local restaurants willing to donate food, we will gladly accept that as well.
  5. We also have the need for monetary donations to assist in purchasing items for giveaways on the evening of May 8th.
    *We are utilizing the company “Chip-In” for this purpose.
  • You can go to this link:
    https://buy.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=106343

For questions, you can go to our FB Page: Official JHS Project Graduation 2021, or email: jhsprojectgrad21@gmail.com

