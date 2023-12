Lorene Bible is the mother of Lauria Bible, one of the two young Vinita, Oklahoma teenagers who went missing back in December of 1999. Lorene stopped by the studio to share her tragic story of loss with Howie this morning. The man responsible had set fire to Ashley Freeman’s parents home, brutally killed Ashley’s parents, and then abducted the young girls. Hear Lorene’s journey for answers and justice for her child, here on GMFS.