Jennifer Nelson with Small Town Feline Friends and Dan Humble from WH Farm and Café Feed Wagon are here to tell us all to come out to their 5th Annual Miles for Meows event! This 5K fun run in Golden City, MO is to help raise money for the non-profit cat and kitten rescue that Jennifer started right out of her home! Enjoy games, food trucks, the 5K run, and hayrides! Come out to support a local animal rescue’s good cause.