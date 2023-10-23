Donnell Williams and Anthony Turk stopped by this morning to chat with Howie about what the Midwest Assailants Football has coming up in their next season! On Saturday, October 28th the team will be hosting their tryouts as well as some team building work before the season kicks off. The tryouts are free for anyone and runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Landreth Park in Joplin. You must be 18+ as well as bring cleats and a mouthpiece. Keep up to date with the team at https://www.facebook.com/p/MidWest-Assailants-100086454636437/.