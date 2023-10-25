It’s Wellness Wednesday Four States! So, we brought in Dr. Sofyan Sayfo from Uncommon Orthodontics to help debunk some myths about braces and orthodontic treatment. October is National Orthodontic Health Month, and many people believe that having braces is purely an aesthetic fix, but that couldn’t be further from the truth! Having your teeth and bite corrected by an orthodontist can greatly improve your oral and overall health! Stay tuned to hear from the doctor on why our oral health is so important.