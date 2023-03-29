KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Matthew Stephens
Posted: Mar 29, 2023 / 10:02 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 29, 2023 / 10:02 AM CDT
Why have a regular band-aid when you can go ‘high tech’ with the smart bandage? Well in today’s Mid-Week Health Beat, we hear about wound care and some advances with bandages.
Bath mats not only provide a soft, dry surface for your feet to land after a shower or bath, but they also keep you from slipping.
LG and De’Longhi offer the best portable air conditioners on the market, but which brand is better?
A tortilla press use leverage and two plates to press balls of corn mixture into perfectly round, flat disks.