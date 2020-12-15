GMFS: Meet Jack Stanley

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the age of COVID many school are going virtual. But there are many students who are choosing to learn online for various reasons. We met one 17 year old from Joplin that has a pretty good reason to…

No more tardy passes, bathroom breaks or crowded lunch rooms. Nope. The trend is growing for online virtual learning. Meet Joplin’s own Jack Stanley. He’s a virtual student.

How long have you been online?

Jack Stanley: About a year and I’ve done the last semester of last year online as well

While most kids are going virtual for others reasons, Jack has a peculiar set of skills…

“I’m a producer. I make beats for a lot of record companies,”

What are beats?

“They are compositions of music with beats behind them…It’s the background music you hear.”

Jacky beats produces music for artist all over the globe including some of them on the radio you might know.

“J-Si with the Kidd Kraddick morning show is a friend of mine and I do the music for his podcast.”

According to education weekly 73% of the largest 100 school districts have chosen remote learning. Jack says it help him in other areas as well:

“I’m not the brightest…But it help if I’m not one on one with a teacher I may need help..so I can just go back a watch the videos if its something I don’t understand.”

What are jacks goals in life?

“Hopefully I can make it to a place where I can make a good living.”

Win a Grammy?

“Yes I would love to win a Grammy.”

When asked if he is making a living at it so far…

“I haven’t had to ask my parents for money lately.”

What would Jack tell someone else looking to fulfill their dreams?

“Keep going. You can do it don’t let anyone tell you you cant you can do whatever you want.”