We just can’t get enough of Julie Reams, she’s back y’all! She’s joined by her friend Danny Lambeth, to keep us updated on what is coming up next with the Maple Leaf Festival! Of course, the infamous Maple Leaf Parade will be this Saturday, the 21st, starting at 9 in the morning! Tomorrow, before the parade, is packed with events as well. The Maple Leaf Carnival at Fair Acres YMCA, Maple Leaf 5k, and the free members concert at the Carthage Square all happening tomorrow! Check out https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf/ for more info and a schedule of events, see you there!