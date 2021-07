SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.

Crews immediately began clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, they were hoping to get a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble as they search for more than 115 people believed to be trapped under the fallen wing of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside that collapsed June 24.