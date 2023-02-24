KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com
by: Matthew Stephens, Ethan Stump
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 07:50 AM CST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 07:50 AM CST
Local musician Crystal Leah hope is here! She tells us about her journey as a musician and the inspiration behind her music. We also hear about her upcoming performances, and wait with baited breath as she shares an original song!
