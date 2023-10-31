Nicole Watson is with the Grace Baptist Church in Joplin, and she is here today to catch us up on what the Medical Loan Closet is! The Loan Closet is an organization that specializes in getting used medical equipment and supplies into the hands of those who need it most, including those who are underinsured or do not have any at all! All of the equipment is a donation from the community and each piece is cleaned, repaired and inspected before further use! To find out how you or your business could donate to this cause, go to https://gbcjoplin.org/medical-loan-closet.