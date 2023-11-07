Brandei Clifton and Sawyer Nichols with Silver Dollar City’s Public Relation’s and Publicist team are here with Bubba to get everyone ready for “An Old Time Christmas” with SDC! We will be accepting contest entries until November 14th, will be drawn that morning, and announced the following day on the 15th! Silver Dollar City has consistently been rated as one of the best theme parks in America, and their Christmas celebrations certainly help them live up to that title! With over 6 million Christmas lights and decorations as well as plenty of holiday foods and activities for the whole family! Happy Holidays Four States!