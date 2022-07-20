We’re back live with Zips Car Wash for their Grand Opening tomorrow in Webb City! They’re introducing a unique prototype carwash that offers more options. With over 245 locations in 24 States, they’re dedicated to offering the best services. Take advantage of deals offered this Thursday – Sunday, and those with memberships can use them at any locations! We also want to congratulate Rainee McCarthy, Georgia Taylor, & Michael Wilmoth. The winners of those $50 Zips gift cards!