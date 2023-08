Angela Myer is here to tell Bubba all about Little Balkans Days that is coming up! Starting August 28th, there is a full calendar of events for Little Balkans Days like live music, vendors, contests, cooking classes and much more! You can find all the information you may need on Little Balkans Days Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/littlebalkansdays or their website at https://littlebalkansfestival.com/!