Karolyn Schrage is the Executive Director over at Life Choices, and she stopped in this morning to pay a visit! With January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, it was the perfect time for her to come on and explain to us all what Life Choices is all about. In our area, they’re the premiere providers of treatment and care for human trafficking and sexual violence, and they have a plethora of resources to give those in need what they need. Things like a safe place to stay, mental and physical health treatments, clothes, food, a cellphone, and more! If you would like to donate, volunteer, or get more information on Life Choices, head over to their website at https://www.lifevoices.org/.