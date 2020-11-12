GMFS: Liberty Utilities’ Christmas Elves Program

The Christmas Elves program was designed to spread holiday cheer to elderly citizens who spend their holiday season alone. Giving a simple gift is a great way to brighten the lives of these individuals. Interested in being a part of this program? It’s easy to become an Elf! Simply visit our office at 602 S. Joplin Ave. Joplin, Mo, select the name and wish list of an elderly neighbor. Then fill part or all of their wish list and return the wrapped gifts by Monday, December 10. Santa’s helpers will make sure all gifts are delivered to recipients before Christmas. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.