Nate Hackney, the Customer Assistance Programs Manager with Liberty Utilities, is here with Bubba today to announce the 37th Annual Liberty Christmas Elves Program! For the last 37 years, Liberty goes out of their way to make sure residents in our community who are 65 years or older, who will be spending their holidays and Christmas alone, are taken care of. Reaching out to local agencies, charties, and nursing\assisted living homes to find residents that are alone or in need! The find those individuals and find what they need or want for Christmas! All you need to do is pick up a wish list from our office lobby, fill all or part of the wish list, return your wrapped gift(s) or prepaid giftcard to the Elf Desk! Head over to https://central.libertyutilities.com/all/christmas-elves-program.html?fbclid=IwAR0T98H34V_YBtXAuaTPF96Zi-76CxEgISzqPfhyYJ_r0OQ6GSZnCqGBpKc for all the information!