GMFS: Lafayette House

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman Health System is now scheduling appointments for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at special vaccination clinics this month. The vaccine will be given in two doses 21 days apart at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd.

Two first-dose clinics are planned for Wednesday, November 17, from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Saturday, November 20, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. Second-dose appointments are made at the same time and will take place December 8 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm and December 11 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm. The pediatric vaccine clinics will be staffed with pediatric nurses as vaccinators. A Freeman pediatrician will be available to observe.