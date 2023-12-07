It is always our pleasure to bring the lovely Susan Hickam on the show, and this morning was no different! We all know how busy the Lafayette House is year round but especially come the holidays, so she stopped in to share what they have planned. The Lafayette House just had their 45th birthday, Susan talks about the Christmas Shoppe for their clients, the need of volunteers for their gift wrapping, and more! Stay tuned to hear it all from Susan herself or go to https://lafayettehouse.org/ or their Facebook page!