What an absolute joy having Susan Hickam back on the show! Today, she came by to let everyone know that the month of November is special to the Lafayette House, as they turn 45 years old! In 1978, the Lafayette House opened their doors to the Four States, and hasn’t stopped yet! In honor of their 45th birthday, Susan and everyone else at the non-profit is encouraging everyone to donate $19.78 to the House and hoping to reach 1,978 of those donations! You can check out the Lafayette House and keep up with them at https://lafayettehouse.org/!