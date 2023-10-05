It’s always with a warm heart that we welcome the lovely Susan Hickam from the Lafayette House! With October being “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”, she’s here to tell us about the event that they are hosting on October 24th, in partnership with the Joplin Public Library, called “In Her Shoes” and is a live domestic violence simulation for the public to see domestic violence for themselves. With this issue that effects so many individuals, women and men, it’s important to raise awareness and support those in need. Reminder, Susan said it best, “Domestic Violence is gender primary, it is not gender specific.”