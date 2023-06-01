Howie is treated to Susan Hickman from the Lafayette House of Joplin! She is here to share with us all how important it is to have and build healthy relationships with those around us including our family, friends, coworkers, and even our intimate relationships. The new awareness campaign that is partnered with the Joplin Outlaws, is “Strike Out Abuse” on June 30th. Come out to see how Lafayette House and the Joplin Outlaws are helping prevent and raise awareness for domestic abuse and support our local ball team as well!