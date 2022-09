The Boys are back in Town! Howie and Bubba grab the Keys to the City, as they talk with local Joplin 911 Dispatch about the important work they do for the community. Acting as intermediary between community members and First Responders, Joplin’s 911 Dispatch is a fulfilling and necessary position for everyone. Those interested in being part of this important service can apply online, or at Joplin City Hall!