Kenny Ray Horton pays the boys a visit in the studio to share a little about what Kenny has been up to and what else he has coming up! Also, hear about the new music that Kenny has coming out soon and hear him sing for us all live!
by: Brett Allbright, Austin Prince
Posted:
Updated:
Kenny Ray Horton pays the boys a visit in the studio to share a little about what Kenny has been up to and what else he has coming up! Also, hear about the new music that Kenny has coming out soon and hear him sing for us all live!