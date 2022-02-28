Each year on the second Thursday of May, we celebrate RED Day as part of our legacy worth leaving.

Making a difference in the lives of others and bettering the communities that we serve lies at the heart of the Keller Williams culture. This observance defines who we are and is a natural extension of our commitment to the highest level of professional customer service. Over time, a growing number of our family members and friends continue to participate in this extraordinary event. It embodies the generous spirit and commitment associates have to giving back to the cities and towns they live and work in.