Kara Sandlin is the owner of Kara’s Kicks Dance Alliance, and she plus a few of her girls have a fundraiser coming up! On January 27th at 6 P.M. they will be hosting a 90’s themed trivia night! You can join Kara and all the girls of Kara’s Kicks at their studio for a night of 90’s fun while supporting a local area dance studio. A table for six adults is $125, and each table will have their own costume theme and team name with prizes at the end! Also there will be a silent auction running alongside the trivia games. You can head over to their Facebook to pre-save your teams table at https://www.facebook.com/karaskicks.