A warm welcome to Captain Davis from Joplin Police Department! Today he tells us about the Citizens Police Academy the first week of February! With so many activities involved in this interactive event, it’s something you won’t want to miss!
by: Matthew Stephens, Amanda Mauller
Posted:
Updated:
A warm welcome to Captain Davis from Joplin Police Department! Today he tells us about the Citizens Police Academy the first week of February! With so many activities involved in this interactive event, it’s something you won’t want to miss!