ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton home Thursday following a get-together.

The KBI said in a news release that 41-year-old Lyle Miller showed up at an outdoor gathering and opened fire, killing 55-year-old Dewayne Smith and 57-year-old Robert S. Stricker.