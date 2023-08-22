As always, Captain Davis with the Joplin Police Department is here to share with us all what JPD has in store for the community! Recently, JPD has been hosting block parties located at various parks and neighborhoods around the area and encourage us all to come out and get connected with those who keep us safe! Get the chance to meet the officers as well as other first responders, vendors, games and more! Also, tonight at Joplin City Hall, the JPD is hosting a meet n’ greet while in search of their next Police Chief! Tune in to hear all this and more straight from Captain Davis himself!