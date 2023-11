Bob Brown with the Joplin Turkey Trot is here today to get everyone ready for this fun Joplin tradition on Thanksgiving Day! Starting at 5:30 a.m. for race day, you can also get your running packet early on the 22nd at Pennington Station, 518 Virginia Ave, Joplin, MO 64801, from 11AM-6PM. Be sure to come out for runs full of family fun on Thanksgiving Day for the 12th Annual Turkey Trot, see you there!