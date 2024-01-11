The wonderful Lori Crockett from the Joplin Public Library joined us this morning, and as always she keeps us in the loop with the happenings at the library! First, Lori shows us some of the books that are featured on their staff-picked “5-Star Reads for 2023 and Most Anticipated for 2024” and how you can read with them by getting your own library card! She also shares some of the services offered by the library like their meeting/study rooms, the library of things, various clubs and activities for the kids and teens and much more! Head over to their website https://www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/ and check out all that the library offers to the public!