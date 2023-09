Our good friend Jeana Gockley is back with Howie today! Jeana is letting us all know what the library has in store for the community and it is a lot of fun! The Joplin Public Library is jam packed with events this September, with activities like the Anime Hangout, Hobbit Day celebration, yoga, trivia nights and so much more! Be sure to check the Joplin Public Library Facebook to see all the events planned and more!