The lovely Lori Crockett with the Joplin Public Library is here catching up with Howie and tells us all about what they all have planned! The Library is hosting the Joplin Writers’ Faire on October 7th and applications to be a part of this closes August 31st! Lori also shares with us how the Library can help you and your students with back to school needs that our Library offers to the public at little or no cost! Check out https://www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/ to find out all the information you need!