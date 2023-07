Jeana Gockley, the director of the Joplin Public Library, is here with Howie to promote the ‘Summer Reading Ending Celebration: All Together Now!’ that is happening on Saturday at 11 AM to 1 PM. It’s time to celebrate all the hard work you put in toward the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge so don’t miss this all-ages event that will include carnival games, karaoke, a photo booth, popcorn, ice cream, and much more!