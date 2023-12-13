Our good friend Jessica Johnson dropped by the studio this morning because the Joplin Parks & Rec has loads of fun events in store! On December 16th, the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park starting at 6 p.m. will be taking place and families can walk through the park and see all the decorated trees scattered throughout! Also, ticket sales begin for the Daddy Daughter Date Night on January 1st with the event taking place February 23rd & 24th! Stay tuned to hear all that Jessica has planned, also head to their Facebook for all the details and more at https://www.facebook.com/joplinparksandrecreation!