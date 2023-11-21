Our friend Jessica Johnson from Joplin Parks & Rec stopped in today, and she has plenty of family fun in store! First up is their Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 2nd, from 8 to 10 a.m. Next, is the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park with their kickoff night on November 28th and the family night on December 16th! Lastly, Jessica tells us about the Gingerbread House Workshop on December 2nd, following Breakfast with Santa, from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. We hope to see you all there for some holiday family fun!