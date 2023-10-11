Jessica Johnson with Joplin Parks & Rec is back with Bubba this morning to keep us updated on the various fall events that they have planned for the area. The Annual Old Fashioned Hayride event is taking place on October 20th, from 6-9 p.m. at McClelland Park! Join the community for an evening of smores, fires, hayrides, food trucks, bounce houses and much more! Also, check out their website at https://www.joplinmo.org/162/Parks-Recreation to find all the information you need, plus the explore the other fall events they have coming up!