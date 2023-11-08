Jessica Johnson with Joplin Parks and Rec. came on the show to tell us about the fourth annual lighting of the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park on Tuesday, November 28 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, and she also told us about the upcoming breakfast with Santa, which will be at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum on Saturday, December 2nd from 8 am to 10 am. The event is $8 a person until November 29, late registration fee is $10 after 11/29, children two and under are free but still must register. Seating is limited.