Katrina Richards and Mieke Rehim with the Joplin Improv Group stopped by the studio this morning to get everyone in the loop with some of the upcoming comedy and improv classes that they have coming up! This Sunday, January 7th, will be their “Rhythm, Rhyme, & Music” class that introduces us to the world of musical improv! Also, Mieke will be teaching an “Intro to Stand-Up Comedy” class on January 21st, that will get anyone ready to start their stand-up comedy endeavor! Tickets can be purchased at https://joplin-improv.square.site/?fbclid=IwAR2nM3tJgzO-Im2u9WGIFhpJs–A-z4iaKAn337iai5b1BIxHekmMSQeWms for any of the classes! Also, you get to watch the boys take yet another stab at some improv acting with the girls.