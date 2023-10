Chloe Hensley with the Joplin Humane Society stopped in this morning to keep us all in the loop with the fur babies! This year, the Humane Society is hosting their Howl-‘N-Scream Trunk or Treat this Saturday, October 28th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Joplin Humane Society and other area businesses will set up stations along the walking trail to pass candy and treats! Also expect raffles, games, and prizes! Bring your well-behaved dogs and the kiddos for an afternoon of fun and treats!