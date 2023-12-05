Mrs. Claus, or some may know her as Kelly Reddin, stopped by the studio to see if Santa needs to put Bubba and Howie on the Naughty list! All jokes aside, Kelly is here to kick off the Holiday Open House they’re hosting at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum coming this Saturday the 9th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who attend will be treated to cider and cookies as well as free admission to the museum! Also, there will be a Gingerbread House Contest and you can still enter for yours to be judged! Check out all the details at https://www.visitjoplinmo.com/events/holiday-open-house-4/.