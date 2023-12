Alex Carson and Elley Nelson with the Joplin High School Theatre Department joined Howie this morning to kick off their new children’s show called “A Seussified Christmas Carol”. The one act musical will be showing on December 9th and 10th at 3 p.m. with tickets being $1 for children and $3 for the adults. Tickets will be available at the door for purchase and is being played at the JHS Auditorium. Come and support your local high school theatre and we’ll see you there!