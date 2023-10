Good Morning Eagles! Howie and Bubba joined the students and faculty at Joplin High School this morning for a Pep Rally to prepare for the big home football game tonight against the Carthage Tigers at 7 p.m! The boys got the chance to hear from many different students and coaches from all the different sports and activities the school offers! Also, we get to hear the band perform and see the cheer and dance out on the floor. Go Eagles!