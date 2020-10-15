GMFS: Joplin Family YMCA Youth Sports

The Joplin Family YMCA still has registration open for its youth sports programs, dual-sports and indoor soccer, until next Friday, October 16.

Dual-sports is an innovative program for children ages 4-5. In dual-sports, children build foundational skills for team sports and then will play in kickball and soccer games. Nutritional information will also be provided throughout the program to help teach kids the importance of eating healthy and staying active.

Indoor soccer is a program for children ages 6-7. Children will learn foundational skills to play soccer in skill sessions that will be followed by 4 scheduled games.

For registration information or more information about the programs, visit joplinfamilyy.Org and follow their Facebook page