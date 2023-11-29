Lindsay Gagnon is the Market Director over at Joplin Empire Market, and she’s here today to tell us how Empire Market is getting ready for this upcoming holiday season! This year is the 6th Annual Holiday Market that is held every Saturday from November 18th though December 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the market, you’ll be able to find so many locally made goods including fresh produce, local artisan goods, fresh meats, plenty more all from vendors here in our community. Be sure to come out every Saturday to see the new selections and find the perfect Christmas gifts!