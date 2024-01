Erin Slifka with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is here this morning to talk to Bubba about the upcoming Business Expo! On January 24th from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Downstream Casino & Resort Grand Pavilion is the annual showcase of our area businesses! 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. is business only with admission via business card, and then after 12 P.M. until 4 P.M. is open to the public with a $5 admission. We hope to see you there at this fantastic networking opportunity for our communities!